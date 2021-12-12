Terry McLaurin being evaluated for concussion in Week 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin is being evaluated for a concussion in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, per Doug Kyed.

McLaurin along with the rest of the Football Team’s offense has struggled today against the Cowboys’ defense. The third-year wideout currently has zero receptions and four targets though three quarters. It remains to be seen if the former Ohio State receiver will return to the game at some point.

Washington’s leading receiver is surprisingly Adam Humphries, who has four receptions (five targets) for 34 yards. However, the lone touchdown scored was by Cam Sims on a 43-yard reception. Heading into this week’s game against Dallas, McLaurin had 61 receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns. In last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he posted three receptions for 22 yards. This would be the first time in his career that the 26-year-old did not have a single catch in a game.