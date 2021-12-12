 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DJ Moore sidelined in Week 14 game vs. Falcons due to ankle injury, returns to game

Panthers WR DJ Moore suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers
D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the first half of their game against the Washington Football Team at Bank of America Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Update: Moore has returned to the game.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore has left the team’s Week 14 contest against the Atlanta Falcons with an apparent ankle injury. Moore had six catches for 84 yards and was the team’s leading receiver prior to exiting.

With Moore out, look for Robby Anderson and Chuba Hubbard to be the team’s top options for the rest of this contest. If Moore is out for the rest of the game, Ameer Abdullah and Tommy Tremble could also see some looks. The Panthers have not been able to find a rhythm offensively despite bringing in Cam Newton to replace Sam Darnold, and even Newton has been replaced by P.J. Walker at times. Despite all this confusion, Moore has been a consistent offensive presence in Carolina. It’ll be interesting to see how the Panthers handle Moore going forward, as the receiver will garner interest across the league and Carolina seems headed for a full rebuild.

The Panthers currently trail the Falcons 26-14 in the fourth quarter.

