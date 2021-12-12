DJ Moore sidelined in Week 14 game vs. Falcons due to ankle injury, returns to game

Update: Moore has returned to the game.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore has left the team’s Week 14 contest against the Atlanta Falcons with an apparent ankle injury. Moore had six catches for 84 yards and was the team’s leading receiver prior to exiting.

DJ Moore out. Looked to twist his ankle on that last catch. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 12, 2021

With Moore out, look for Robby Anderson and Chuba Hubbard to be the team’s top options for the rest of this contest. If Moore is out for the rest of the game, Ameer Abdullah and Tommy Tremble could also see some looks. The Panthers have not been able to find a rhythm offensively despite bringing in Cam Newton to replace Sam Darnold, and even Newton has been replaced by P.J. Walker at times. Despite all this confusion, Moore has been a consistent offensive presence in Carolina. It’ll be interesting to see how the Panthers handle Moore going forward, as the receiver will garner interest across the league and Carolina seems headed for a full rebuild.

The Panthers currently trail the Falcons 26-14 in the fourth quarter.