Taylor Heinicke suffers knee injury in Week 14 vs. Cowboys, questionable to return

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke has exited Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury and is questionable to return to the action. He was injured after suffering his fourth sack of the contest.

Heinicke and his team have been absolutely under siege from a ferocious Cowboys defense all day. Along with the aforementioned sacks, there has been a pick-six, fumble recoveries, and numerous tackles for loss as WFT is on its way to falling below .500.

The quarterback has completed just 11-of-25 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown to go along with the pick-six he threw to Randy Gregory early in the game. Brandon Allen is in at quarterback and considering the team is down 27-8 deep into the fourth quarter, they may decide to just shut Heinicke down for the rest of the game.

One more thing. While he was walking off the field, he oddly found a pair of scissors? FedEx Field is a weird place.