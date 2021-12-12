Melvin Gordon suffers hand injury in Week 14 vs. Lions, returns to contest

Update: Hand injury, schmand injury. He punched in a touchdown immediately upon his return.

Update: Crisis has been averted for now as Gordon has returned to the contest. We’ll see the impact that he’ll make for the rest of the afternoon.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has suffered a hand injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The veteran tailback is questionable to return.

This is an unfortunate circumstance for both Gordon and the Broncos, especially considering that he had been running the ball well to start the Week 14 matchup. He had six carries for 42 yards before exiting the contest, handing the reigns off to rookie Javonte Williams. Williams would punch in a touchdown to put Denver on top 7-0 in the first quarter.

MelGor had been banged up all week, limited in practice this week due to a hip injury. Denver can’t afford to see one of their primary offensive weapons go down, especially as they’re finding for a playoff spot in a crowd AFC postseason race.