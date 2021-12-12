Alex Collins injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins did not appear on the official Friday injury report with any kind of designation. That’s good news for Collins and the Seahawks as it means he will be good to go for this Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy football impact: Alex Collins (Abdomen)

Collins had been dealing with an abdominal injury. It kept him out of action last week against the San Francisco 49ers. He returned to practice this week, and apparently had no issues getting back up to speed.

His return to the lineup comes as the Seahawks will be without recent veteran acquisition Adrian Peterson, who is out for this game with a back injury. Travis Homer is out this week too. Collins will be part of a running back platoon along with Rashad Penny and DeeJay Dallas. How the Seahawks will use those three players remains to be seen. Penny had 10 carries last week without Collins in the lineup.