Joe Mixon injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mixon is dealing with an illness of the non-COVID variety. Opinions about his eventual availability differ, so you’ll have to confirm whether or not he’ll suit up prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Joe Mixon (non-COVID illness)

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told the press on Friday that he expected Mixon to play this week. However, Mixon missed all three practices this week, which puts a question mark over his coach’s optimistic assessment.

The Bengals running back has been on fire this season. He’s got 14 total touchdowns, 12 rushing and two receiving. He’s found the end zone every week since Week 4, and he’s scored multiple touchdowns in four of his last five games. If Mixon can’t play this week, the Bengals would turn to Samaje Perine to lead their backfield. Perine’s a worthy addition to your fantasy football lineup this week, even as a hedge.