Julio Jones injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is on track to make his first appearance since Week 9. Jones has been on the injured reserve list since then with a hamstring injury. The team activated him ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and he should be good to go.

Fantasy football impact: Julio Jones (hamstring)

This is great news for the Titans’ depleted receiver group. AJ Brown’s still on injured reserve, and Jones has been dealing with injuries off and on since before the season started. Jones is not on the week’s official injury report because he’s been on injured reserve, but he has been practicing with the team all week, getting in a full session on Friday. With Brown out of action, Jones immediately steps in as the Titans’ top option in the passing game, and he has a great matchup this week too. Go ahead and get him into your fantasy football lineups, if you can, this week.