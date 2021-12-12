Mike Williams COVID update: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Despite some concern earlier in the week, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to suit up for this week’s game against the New York Giants. Williams was identified as having been in close contact with fellow wide receiver Keenan Allen who tested positive for COVID this week. However, Williams has continued to test negative and the team activated him off IR Saturday afternoon.

Fantasy football impact: Mike Williams (COVID list)

That has to be a huge relief for the Chargers, who are fighting in a tight race for one of the AFC wild card spots. They’ll be without Allen this week, their No. 1 receiver, who’s been ruled out because he has COVID. That thrusts Williams into an even larger role. Last week against the Bengals, Williams caught five passes on seven targets for 110 yards, his first triple-digit yardage game since Week 5. Look for the Chargers to use Jalen Guyton and Josh Palmer in the receiving rotation too. Running back Austin Ekeler could get a boost in pass targets as well, but Williams is in a great spot for fantasy football lineups this week.