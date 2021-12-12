TJ Hockenson injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

It looks as though the Detroit Lions will be without tight end TJ Hockenson when they travel to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Hockenson is listed as doubtful on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a hand injury that he picked up since last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. He got in a limited practice on Wednesday, but was unable to go for Thursday or Friday’s practice sessions.

Fantasy football impact: TJ Hockenson (hand)

Hockenson caught four passes on eight targets in last week’s big upset win. He also scored a touchdown for the second week in a row. His loss is obviously a huge blow to the Lions, who were already entering this week’s road game as underdogs.

The doubtful tag leaves some slight chance that Hockenson could still play this week, but it’s best to treat it as if he won’t be available. With him out of the lineup, Brock Wright is next on the tight end depth chart, but he’s not a viable option for fantasy football lineups. The Broncos have been on the better teams in the NFL defending tight ends this season; they’ve only given up one touchdown and less than 500 receiving yards to the position all year.