Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Knicks on Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks will continue their four-game road trip on Sunday when they head to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks at 12 p.m. ET. This is the third time that these two teams are playing each other this season. Both teams have each won a game on the other’s home court. The Bucks (17-10) are coming off a tough 123-114 road win over the Houston Rockets on Friday. The Knicks (12-14) have lost four of their last five games, which includes a three-point loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Bucks vs. Knicks, 12:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -5

The Knicks have struggled recently and it starts with their offense. In their last five games, New York is averaging 104.8 points per game, which is lower than their season average of 106.2. At the same time, the Knicks are also without two important players in Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett, who were both placed in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Toppin is averaging 8.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season. Barrett is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season and will be noticeable loss for the Knicks’ offense and starting lineup. New York is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games and 1-5 ATS in their last six games at MSG. They are also 4-5 ATS as the underdog this season.

The Bucks have started to pick up things on their end, winning three out of their last four games. The defending NBA champs received a scare from the Rockets on Friday night, but Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to a win with a dominating 41 points and 17 rebounds.

In their last 10 games, Milwaukee has played well, especially on defense, only allowing 104.9 points per game. The Bucks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games and 1-4 ATS when they’re the road favorite this season. Additionally, Milwaukee is 10-11 ATS when listed as the favorite this season.

Over/Under: Under 216

The last two times these teams played each other this season, the total points scored were 211 and 212. With the way that Milwaukee has played defense recently, along with the Knicks’ struggles on offense, we could see another under. However, the total has gone over in six of the Bucks’ last eight games. For the Knicks, the total has gone over in five of their last six games.

