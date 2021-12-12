Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers on Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to snap their five-game losing skid tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET.

The Timberwolves (11-15) suffered their third-straight double-digit loss on Friday night to Cleveland Cavaliers. The Trail Blazers (11-15) are riding a four-game losing streak, which includes a 10-point road loss to the Golden State Warriors last week. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers -1.5

It is hard to trust either of these teams this season. The Blazers have played horrible on the road (1-11), but are a better team at home with a record of 10-4. Portland has also dealt with their fair share of injuries, which has affected both of their star players in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Lillard is questionable with an abdomen injury heading into tonight’s game and would give Portland’s offense a significant boost, if he plays. The Blazers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games, but 8-5 ATS when they are listed as home favorites.

As for the Timberwolves, they’ve lost their last five games by an average of 14.6 points per game. Minnesota’s defense has struggled as well over this recent stretch of games, allowing 121 points per game. The last time the T’Wolves won a road game was a double overtime on Nov. 27 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Minnesota is 1-5 ATS in their last six games and 4-5 ATS as road underdogs.

Over/Under: Over 221

We should expect a ton of offense in tonight’s game and little to no defense being played as well. The total has gone over in four of Minnesota’s last five games, while the total has gone under in four of Portland’s last five games. Furthermore, Minnesota is 12-14 when it comes to overs and the Blazers are 12-14 too.

