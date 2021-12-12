Kenny Golladay injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Another week, another long list of injured wide receivers for the New York Giants. Kenny Golladay is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a rib injury. Golladay missed practice on Wednesday, but he was able to return in a limited role for both Thursday and Friday’s practices. That puts him on track to play this week, but we may have to wait until closer to game time to get confirmation. The Giants are on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Kenny Golladay (ribs)

Golladay missed some time earlier in the season, but he’s been back in the lineup since Week 9. However, he hasn’t produced much, which is a much larger problem with the GIants offense. Last week he had three catches on five targets for 37 yards against Miami. The week before that he had 50 yards on three catches, his best game since Week 9. The Giants will have backup Mike Glennon starting this week as Daniel Jones is injured. Golladay’s fellow receiver Sterling Shepard is also expected to return to action this week.