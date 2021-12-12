Sterling Shepard injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard showed up on this week’s official injury report with a questionable designation ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Shepard has been dealing with a quad injury, and he has not seen any action on the field since Week 8. But he was able to practice this week, getting in some work during Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s sessions as a limited participant. That’s a good sign for his availability this week.

Fantasy football impact: Sterling Shepard (quad)

The Giants could use some good news. Shepard’s return comes as rookie receiver Kadarius Toney is out for this week’s game. The team is also without its starting quarterback, Daniel Jones. In his place, they’ll have backup Mike Glennon under center, who was only recently cleared from the league’s concussion protocol. That will likely have an impact on Shepard’s fantasy football appeal this week, which is something to consider before finalizing your lineup decisions. Kenny Golladay is also listed as questionable.