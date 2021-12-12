Tony Pollard injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Pollard is dealing with a foot injury. He was unable to practice at all this week, which makes it more unlikely than not that he will sit as Dallas takes on the Washington Football Team in an important NFC East showdown.

Fantasy football impact: Tony Pollard (foot)

Pollard’s been an effective part of Dallas’ running game behind Ezekiel Elliott this season. Last week, he had 71 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. If Pollard can’t play this week, that would mean even more touches for Elliott, who had 13 carries last week. Of course, Elliott is dealing with his own injury, a lingering knee issue that’s been bothering him since early October. It’s limiting his effectiveness with the ball in his hands.

You probably shouldn’t count on Pollard being available this week, but be sure to check the news Sunday ahead of their 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff to confirm his status.