Ricky Seals-Jones injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones did not turn up on this week’s official report with any kind of injury designation. That’s great news for the Football Team, and it puts Seals-Jones on track to play this week in a critical NFC East matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy football impact: Ricky Seals-Jones (hip)

There was concern about Seals-Jones’ status earlier in the week as he was limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. He’s been dealing with a hip injury. But he was able to get in a full session with no limitations during Friday’s practice. Seals-Jones will be thrust into the starting tight end role for Washington this week after Logan Thomas was shut down for the season following last week’s game. Washington’s been feeding its tight ends a regular volume of targets, making them a viable option in fantasy football lineups. The Cowboys have given up four touchdowns and 736 receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season.