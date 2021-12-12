Joe Mixon to be active, full go for Bengals in Week 14 vs. 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals will plat the San Francisco 49ers later this afternoon, but we already know running back Joe Mixon will be active for the matchup. Mixon was listed as questionable this week due to an illness. He missed the entire week of practice for Week 14. Jay Glazer reported ahead of the 1 p.m. games that Mixon would be a “full go” for the game.

Head coach Zac Taylor said he expected Mixon to play and that’s what is going to happen with the Bengals running back. Even without any practice time, Mixon can still be expected to contribute in a big way against the 49ers. He has been a consistent fantasy star this season for managers, and has at least one touchdown in each game since Week 4.

Samaje Perine could see some extra carries compared to a normal workload but Mixon is absolutely still the lead running back as long as he’s active. Given this setback is an illness rather than a physical strain, Mixon probably won’t show any clear signs of discomfort during the game.