Julio Jones is active for Week 14 vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans announced Week 14 inactives and Julio Jones is officially active for their matchup against the Jaguars. The Titans opened the practice window for Jones, who’s been on IR since Week 10 with a hamstring injury and participated in Wednesday’s session with team.

The team activated Jones off injured reserve Saturday, meaning he was always in line to suit up in this game. It has been an underwhelming season for Jones as he dealt with a reduced role and more injuries, but this is one of those matchups where he could break out. The Jaguars are going through a lot of issues and have struggled to play consistently strong defense. Jones will also be Tennessee’s best offensive player on the field, as Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown are out. Those additional opportunities will put Jones in a familiar spot as the team’s top receiver. Fantasy managers can consider him a flex option this week.