Mike Williams is active for Week 14 vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Week 14 inactives and Mike Williams is officially active for their matchup against the Giants. Williams was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list after being deemed a close contact of teammate Keenan Allen (out). He was quarantined for the mandatory five days and out of the team facility for the week.

Despite reportedly being unvaccinated, Williams was able to test out of the league’s COVID protocols and will suit up for Sunday’s game. With Allen sidelined due to his positive test, Williams takes over as LA’s top receiver in what should be a favorable matchup against the Giants. The deep threat receiver has not made as many splash plays since the bye week but has hit good numbers in two of the last three games. Fantasy managers can consider him a solid wide receiver option this week in starting lineups. This is a good matchup for Williams and the team.