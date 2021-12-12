T.J. Hockenson is inactive for Week 14 vs. Broncos

The Detroit Lions announced Week 14 inactives and TJ Hockenson is officially inactive for their matchup against the Broncos. Hockenson was listed as doubtful this week due to a hand injury and didn’t practice in the last two days of the week.

With Hockenson listed as doubtful, it’s not a surprise to see him inactive for Sunday’s game. This is a big blow for managers who typically counted on the tight end for production at a position of scarcity. Hockenson isn’t widely considered one of the top fantasy tight ends but he does offer more value than streamers.

Managers can potentially pivot to Brock Wright, who is Detroit’s only other healthy tight end at the moment. Wright is unproven but he’s likely to get some volume in this game. The Lions are without their top two running backs, so there are going to be plenty of touches to go around. Wright could offer some relief for managers who have Hockenson.