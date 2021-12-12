Kenny Golladay is active for Week 14 vs. Chargers

The New York Giants announced Week 14 inactives and Kenny Golladay is officially active for their matchup against the Chargers. Golladay was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. He was upgraded to a limited practice participant on Thursday after logging a DNP on Wednesday. Golladay remained limited Friday.

Two limited sessions is typically enough to have a player suit up and that’s the case with Golladay. Unfortunately for the Giants and Golladay’s managers, this team is not going to have Daniel Jones under center. New York’s offense has been bad this year, and that’s had a massive negative impact on Golladay’s production. It’s hard for managers to start Golladay, even when he’s healthy. The Chargers could turn this into a blowout, so game script might work in Golladay’s favor. Still, managers should be wary about this offense and its struggles when it comes to fantasy football lineups.