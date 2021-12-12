Tony Pollard is officially inactive for Week 14 vs. Washington

UPDATE: Pollard is officially inactive. Expect more passing, while Ezekiel Elliot will continue to see a big role.

Tony Pollard is INACTIVE for their matchup against Washington, per FOX NFL’s Jay Glazer. Pollard was listed as questionable this week due to a torn plantar fascia in his foot. He did not practice the entire week.

The writing was on the wall here, as Pollard didn’t log a single practice this week with the foot injury. Even with the extra days to recover, the running back will not suit up in this game. With Pollard officially out, Ezekiel Elliott will see his projections go up as the true lead running back. Dallas’ receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup will also see a slight uptick in volume with Pollard’s absence. This is an unfortunate break for Pollard’s managers, who likely fell backwards into a fantasy starter by drafting him this year. Pollard will look to get back on the field next week when the Cowboys face the Giants.