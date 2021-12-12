Sterling Shepard is active for Week 14 vs. Chargers

The New York Giants announced Week 14 inactives and Sterling Shepard is officially active for their matchup against the Chargers. Shepard was listed as questionable this week due to a quad injury. He was limited throughout the week.

This was expected, as Shepard logged three straight limited practices. Nevertheless, the wide receiver’s status was still in doubt due to his injury history and New York’s bad luck with injuries this season.

The problem for managers here is Mike Glennon is the team’s starting quarterback, so it’s very hard to evaluate how this offense will operate. Things weren’t great under Daniel Jones, and the expectation is they’ll be about the same or worse with Glennon. Shepard will get good volume as a short and intermediate option but his upside is going to be capped in this game. Managers considering starting Shepard should look elsewhere this week, even in a game where the script could lead to the Giants throwing the ball a lot.