NFL playoff picture: What does Ravens-Browns mean for AFC standings

In a rematch from Week 12, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. In Week 12, the Ravens came away with the narrow 16-10 victory, but Cleveland is a -3 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens playoff picture

Current AFC North standing

Heading into this week, the Ravens are sitting atop the AFC North at 8-4. They are coming off a stunning loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but had won two games in a row before that. They need a rebound win this week as they take on the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in their next three games. Their work is cut out of them if they want to make a playoff run. They would be the 3 seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today as they sit atop the AFC North with a one-game lead over the Bengals.

Browns playoff picture

Current AFC North standing

The Browns are coming out of their bye week and in their last game, they played the ... Ravens. Due to some odd scheduling, they technically are playing back-to-back games against the same opponent even with the bye week sandwiched in the middle. The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Browns who were needing the time to recover from some injuries. Cleveland needs to make a playoff push now before they run out of time. They are currently sitting 11th in the AFC and need a win to spark a late-season run and are only two games back of the Ravens in the AFC North rankings.

Rest of the AFC North playoff field

Raiders (6-6) @ Chiefs (8-4)

Bills (7-5) @ Buccaneers (9-3)

Jaguars (2-10) @ Titans (8-4)

Giants (4-8) @ Chargers (7-5)

49ers (6-6) @ Bengals (7-5)

Patriots BYE

Colts BYE