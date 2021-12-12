NFL playoff picture: What does Raiders-Chiefs mean for AFC standings

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Week 10 which saw the Chiefs come away with an easy 41-14 victory. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. DraftKings Sportsbook is preparing for a similar result as the last time these teams met as the Chiefs are a -10 point favorite today.

The Raiders are one of the few teams in the NFL that apparently did not benefit from their bye week. Before their bye in Week 8, they were 5-2, but after it, they have gone 1-4 with their lone win being an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Raiders are barely sitting outside of making the playoffs so they need a big win today to give them the momentum to make that playoff push. Las Vegas sits two games back of the Chiefs in the AFC West.

The Chiefs look to be past the early season woes that saw them lose three of their first five games as they enter Week 14 on a five-game win streak. When they started their win streak they were coming away with narrow, struggle wins. They have won each of their last three games by at least 10 points which include a victory over their Week 14 opponent. Barring a historic failure down the stretch, the Chiefs are playing for playoff seeding and they currently are the 4 seed if the playoffs were to start today. Kansas City reigns supreme and is one game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West.

