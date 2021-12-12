NFL playoff picture: What does Cowboys-Washington mean for NFC standings

The Dallas Cowboys go on the road to take on the Washington Football Team in a divisional battle of the NFC East on Sunday, December 12th. Kickoff from FedEx Field is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. These teams meet again in Week 16 but for the matchup this weekend, Dallas enters as a -6.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys playoff picture

Current NFC East standing

The Cowboys are doing their best to not have their division called the NFC LEast for the second year in a row. Sitting atop their division at 8-4, they control their own destiny with four divisional games left in the five games remaining. They have a two-game lead over the WFT in the division so a win here could nearly seal a playoff spot for the Boys. Dallas would be the 4 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today.

Washington playoff picture

Current NFC East standing

Sitting two games behind the Cowboys in the NFC East, the WFT is needing a big win this weekend to continue the momentum they have built over a four-game win streak. They have five games remaining and they are all against NFC East opponents so the division is very much still up for grabs if they can end the season on a high note. They currently hold the 6 seed if the playoffs were to start today.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Bills (7-5) @ Buccaneers (9-3)

49ers (6-6) @ Bengals (7-5)

Bears (4-8) @ Packers (9-3) Sunday Night Football

Rams (8-4) @ Cardinals (10-2) Monday Night Football

Vikings (6-7) beat Steelers (6-6-1) on Thursday Night Football