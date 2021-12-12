NFL playoff picture: What does 49ers-Bengals mean for AFC/NFC standings

The San Francisco 49ers travel east to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a matchup that has playoff implications for both conferences. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. Even though they are taking the cross-country trip, DraftKings Sportsbook has the 49ers as a -2 point favorite.

49ers playoff picture

Current NFC West standing

The Niners saw an impressive three-game win streak come to a surprising end against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. That loss put them four games back of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West so they need a big win here to have any hopes of coming away with a divisional title. Thinking of the playoffs in general though, the 49ers are currently in with the 7 seed if the playoffs were to start today. Sitting on the edge like that makes it so they control their own destiny and they need big wins the rest of the way to get in.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Bills (7-5) @ Buccaneers (9-3)

Cowboys (8-4) @ Washington (6-6)

Bears (4-8) @ Packers (9-3) Sunday Night Football

Rams (8-4) @ Cardinals (10-2) Monday Night Football

Vikings (6-7) beat Steelers (6-6-1) Thursday Night Football

Bengals playoff picture

Current AFC North standing

The Los Angeles Chargers were up early on the Bengals in Week 13 and even though the game got back to 24-22 at one point, the Bolts pulled away 41-22 answering the “Who Dey” call from the crowd in Cincy. Even with the disappointing performance, the Bengals are only one game back of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. They have as tough of a five-game stretch to end their season as anyone so it won’t be easy getting into the playoffs. Currently, Cincinnati sits at the 6 seed for the AFC.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Jaguars (2-10) @ Titans (8-4)

Ravens (8-4) @ Browns (6-6)

Raiders (6-6) @ Chiefs (8-4)

Giants (4-8) @ Chargers (7-5)

Patriots BYE

Colts BYE