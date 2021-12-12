NFL playoff picture: What does Bills-Bucs mean for AFC, NFC standings

The afternoon slate in Week 14 is stacked with huge matchups, and we get a potential Super Bowl preview when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bucs are a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Bills are 7-5 and sitting in second place in the AFC East, two games back of the Patriots. They lost a key divisional matchup to New England last week and are 3-4 in their past seven games. Buffalo is currently sitting in seventh in the overall AFC standings, tied with the Chargers and Bengals for the three wild card berths. They are a half game up n the Colts and a game up on the Raiders, Steelers, Browns, and Broncos.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Ravens (8-4) @ Browns (6-6)

Raiders (6-6) @ Chiefs (8-4)

Lions (1-10-1) @ Broncos (6-6)

Giants (4-8) @ Chargers (7-5)

49ers (6-6) @ Bengals (7-5)

Bucs playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Bucs are 9-3 and on a three-game win streak after losing two straight. They are in first place in the NFC South with a four-game lead on the remaining three teams. They can clinch the division in Week 14 with a win and losses or ties by the Saints (to the Jets) and the Panthers (to the Falcons).

They are currently in third in the overall NFC standings. They’re tied with the Packers — who currently hold the conference win percentage tiebreaker over them — and a game back of the Cardinals. They are a game up on the fourth-place Cowboys.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Saints (5-7) @ Jets (3-9)

Cowboys (8-4) @ Washington (6-6)

Falcons (5-7) @ Panthers (5-7)

Bears (4-8) @ Packers (9-3)

Rams (8-4) @ Cardinals (10-2)