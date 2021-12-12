 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Curtis Samuel injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Curtis Samuel is on Washington’s final injury report for Week 14. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Curtis Samuel #10 of the Washington Football Team runs with the ball during the first half a New Orleans Saints at FedExField on October 10, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel of the Washington Football Team showed up on this week’s official injury report with a questionable designation. Samuel is dealing with a groin injury. However, he does seem likely to suit up as he was able to get in some work as a limited participant in all three practices leading up to Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy football impact: Curtis Samuel (Groin)

Samuel has been back in action since Week 12, but the team is keeping a tight cap on his workload in the hopes that his groin injury won’t get any worse. Last week, Samuel caught one pass on one target for a loss of a yard. He had exactly one catch on one target the week before that too, so he’s still not enough of a factor in the Football Team’s passing game to merit any consideration for fantasy football lineups. No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are the most reliable pass catchers in Washington’s offense right now.

