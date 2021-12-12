Curtis Samuel injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel of the Washington Football Team showed up on this week’s official injury report with a questionable designation. Samuel is dealing with a groin injury. However, he does seem likely to suit up as he was able to get in some work as a limited participant in all three practices leading up to Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy football impact: Curtis Samuel (Groin)

Samuel has been back in action since Week 12, but the team is keeping a tight cap on his workload in the hopes that his groin injury won’t get any worse. Last week, Samuel caught one pass on one target for a loss of a yard. He had exactly one catch on one target the week before that too, so he’s still not enough of a factor in the Football Team’s passing game to merit any consideration for fantasy football lineups. No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are the most reliable pass catchers in Washington’s offense right now.