JD McKissic injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Washington Football Team running back JD McKissic could miss his second game in a row this week if he isn’t cleared from the league’s concussion protocol ahead of an important Sunday afternoon showdown against their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. McKissic has been out since Week 12. However, after missing practice on Wednesday, he was able to get in work as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

We may have to wait until closer to game time on Sunday to know for sure whether or not McKissic will play. He’s normally Washington’s preferred option on passing downs. He’s got 43 receptions, 397 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns so far this season. He’s also got 212 rushing yards and a pair of scores on the ground, including one in his last outing. If McKissic can’t play, that will mean even more work for Antonio Gibson who’s been a key factor in Washington’s current four-game winning streak. Last week without McKissic in the lineup, Gibson caught five passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.