Melvin Gordon injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon looks like he’s all set to return to action this week. Gordon has been dealing with a hip injury that kept him out of action for last week’s game. He was able to practice in a limited role for all three sessions this week, which is a good sign. Gordon is officially listed as questionable on the week’s injury report. The Broncos host the Detroit Lions on Sunday with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Melvin Gordon (hip)

Gordon has been splitting the workload with rookie Javonte Williams. In Gordon’s last game, back in Week 12, he carried the ball 17 times for 83 yards. In his absence last week, Williams had a monster game against the Kansas City Chiefs, rushing for 201 yards on 23 carries and catching six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. It was the kind of game that could make it harder for the Broncos to justify splitting the workload in the backfield the way they have been. However, both should be in line for a solid outing against a woeful Lions team.