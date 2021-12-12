Tee Higgins injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Higgins is dealing with an ankle injury. It kept him out of practice to start the week, but he was able to return as a limited participant for Thursday and Friday’s session. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said late this week that he expects Higgins to suit up. Cincinnati hosts the San Francisco 49ers with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Tee Higgins (Ankle)

Higgins has been on fire for the Bengals lately. Last week, he caught nine passes on 14 targets for a season-high 138 yards. He also found the end zone for the second week in a row. That was also his second time in as many games with triple-digit yardage totals. As always, double check the news Sunday before making any final decisions, but it’s likely safe to get Higgins into your fantasy football lineup this week.