Brandin Cooks injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is listed as questionable on the official injury report this week. Cooks is dealing with a back injury, which apparently just showed up on the official reports ahead of this week’s game. According to the injury report, he was limited in practice on Friday this week. The Texans host the Seattle Seahawks this week, with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Brandin Cooks (back)

Injuries that pop up late in the week are always troublesome, so if you were considering Cooks for your fantasy football lineup this week, you’ll want to confirm that he’ll actually be able to play this week before making any final decisions. The Texans really don’t have much beyond Cooks among their pass catchers, and even Cooks is subject to a lot of so-so games thanks to the horrendous state of Houston’s offense. Look for Houston to lean on its running backs this week, at least as much as they can with Seattle heavy favorites in this one.