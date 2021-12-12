Zach Ertz injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he is on track to play Monday against the Los Angeles Rams. He was limited in practice on Thursday, which was the first public report of the injury issue, and again on Friday. However, he was upgraded to full on Saturday and removed from the final injury report.

Fantasy football impact: Zach Ertz (shoulder)

Injuries that show up during the week are always a concern, so it’ll be important to keep an eye on Ertz as we get closer to Monday night’s game.

Last week Ertz was limited to one catch on two targets for 10 yards against the Bears. The Rams are allowing an average of just over five catches and 52 yards per game to opposing tight ends, and they’ve given up four touchdowns to the position this season. If Ertz can’t play, Demetrius Harris would take his place in the offense.