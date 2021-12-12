Deebo Samuel is active for Week 14 vs. Bengals

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 14 inactives and Deebo Samuel is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bengals. Samuel was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He did not practice in the first two sessions of the week but did log a limited practice to close out the week.

Samuel’s absence will be just one game, as the receiver is ready to go despite logging only one limited practice session this week. This is a huge development for the 49ers, who are looking to bounce back from a close loss to the Seahawks. Samuel is a dynamic presence in both the rushing and receiving game. Fantasy managers should place Samuel in their lineups even if he’s playing through some limitations. George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk might see their projections dip slightly with Samuel being active, but the latter will be more affected than the former.