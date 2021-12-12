Julio Jones start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14’s AFC South clash without their top two offensive options, as Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown are out. However, Tennessee does get Julio Jones back as the receiver recovers from a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Julio Jones

Jones has been underwhelming in his first season with the Titans. He has only one game with over 100 receiving yards, and under 60 in the rest of his contests. The veteran has also succumbed to the injury bug more and is coming off a stint on injured reserve. It’s hard to trust Jones in fantasy formats but he should get good volume in this matchup as Tennessee’s top pass catcher in this game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones doesn’t have a single touchdown this season, but the Jaguars are a soft defense and could allow him to find the endzone for the first time. The receiver represents a flex option but probably doesn’t inspire much confidence in managers this year.