Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers have been shorthanded on offense and are hoping to get a key weapon back in Week 14. Deebo Samuel missed Week 13 with a groin injury and he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was limited on Friday.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

If Samuel is active, you play him in fantasy football. If he is inactive you sit him. The problem is 49ers-Bengals has a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Ideally we get an update on his status before the 1 p.m. kickoffs, but this could be a game-time decision.

If that ends up being the case, his starting status in your lineup will depend on the alternatives on your bench. Can you wait for someone playing in the late games or even prime time? If that’s the case, you can wait. If you don’t have a good enough option in the late games, you should play it safe and sit Samuel this week while starting a 1 p.m. option.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Samuel if you can wait for the 4:25 p.m. start. Sit him if you don’t have a decent option as backup in case he’s inactive.