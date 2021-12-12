F1 results: Who won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday

Well, here we go. Formula 1 wraps up the 2021 season on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is as dramatic as they come. The race gets underway at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

By the time the winner crosses the finish line, either Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton will have claimed the season-ending points title. They are tied atop the board with nobody else competing for the title. If both drivers finish in the top eight, whomever finishes ahead of the other is guaranteed the points total. If the drivers finish ninth and tenth, it will come down to if either claims fastest lap. If they both finish outside the top ten and neither has the fastest lap on the day, Verstappen wins due to overall wins tiebreaker. One has to wonder if he spins out Hamilton to secure the title or not.

Verstappen and Hamilton are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, each installed at -105. Verstappen claimed the pole on Saturday and the pole-sitter has won the race six straight years. However, Hamilton is on a roll with three straight wins, so this is anybody’s race.

Sergio Pérez, Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas are all next in the odds list at +2800. The only thing the 18 other drivers will be watched for is in case one creates an accident with Hamilton or Verstappen. Otherwise, this is all about those two drivers. It should be an exciting day of racing!