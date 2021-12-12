Melvin Gordon is active for Week 14 vs. Lions

The Denver Broncos announced Week 14 inactives and Melvin Gordon is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Chargers. Gordon was listed as questionable this week due to a hip injury. He was limited in practice the whole week.

Gordon believed he was going to play, and head coach Vic Fangio reiterated that sentiment. The running back is suiting up in a highly favorable matchup against the Lions, which will have fantasy managers happy.

The biggest loser in all this is Javonte Williams, who looked solid as the lead running back last week against the Chiefs. The Broncos have showed both running backs can be sustained, but Gordon likely gets some more touches in his return. Both players will be RB2-level starts, with Williams potentially being a high-end flex. It’ll all depend on how the carries shake it out in what could be a massive day on the ground for the Broncos.