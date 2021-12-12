 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tee Higgins is active for Week 14 vs. 49ers

The Bengals published their Week 14 inactives report and Tee Higgins is ACTIVE for their matchup against the 49ers. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Los Angeles Chargers v Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Week 14 inactives and Tee Higgins is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the 49ers. Higgins was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was did not practice Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday.

Those two limited sessions were enough for Higgins, who is suiting up against the 49ers. The wide receiver is coming off two massive performances and will look to keep it going against San Francisco. Joe Burrow’s fantasy stock goes up with Higgins’ status, as does Ja’Marr Chase’s and Joe Mixon’s. This entire offense gets a boost when a hot receiver stays on the field.

Managers can plug Higgins into their lineup as a WR2 or great flex play. The only real loser here from a fantasy perspective is Tyler Boyd, who remains the No. 3 receiver in Week 14. Let’s see if Higgins can put up a third straight 100-yard performance.

