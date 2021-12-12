Tee Higgins is active for Week 14 vs. 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Week 14 inactives and Tee Higgins is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the 49ers. Higgins was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was did not practice Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday.

Those two limited sessions were enough for Higgins, who is suiting up against the 49ers. The wide receiver is coming off two massive performances and will look to keep it going against San Francisco. Joe Burrow’s fantasy stock goes up with Higgins’ status, as does Ja’Marr Chase’s and Joe Mixon’s. This entire offense gets a boost when a hot receiver stays on the field.

Managers can plug Higgins into their lineup as a WR2 or great flex play. The only real loser here from a fantasy perspective is Tyler Boyd, who remains the No. 3 receiver in Week 14. Let’s see if Higgins can put up a third straight 100-yard performance.