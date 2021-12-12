Brandin Cooks is active for Week 14 vs. Seahawks

The Houston Texans announced Week 14 inactives and Brandin Cooks is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Seahawks. Cooks was listed as questionable this week due to a back injury. He was limited in Wednesday’s and Friday’s practice, while there was no indication of his status in Thursday’s practice session.

Two limited practice sessions is typically a sign of a player suiting up, so this is the expected result for Cooks. The Texans have said Davis Mills will start ahead of Tyrod Taylor for the rest of the season, which means this offense likely got worse than what is was under Taylor. Cooks is the team’s top receiver and does merit flex consideration given his target share and the likely game script, but managers are better off looking elsewhere for wide receiver production. Cooks has under 50 receiving yards in three straight games, and hasn’t topped 100 yards receiving since Week 3.