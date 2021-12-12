Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will wrap up Week 14 when the two teams meet on Monday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals could be getting running back Chase Edmonds back, assuming he is activated off injured reserve.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds is typically Arizona’s top running back between the 20s, so he’s getting volume work. That’s been very helpful for fantasy managers but it also creates problems for them when it comes to touchdown production. James Conner is taking most of the redzone touches, especially in short-yardage situations. That caps Edmonds’ value significantly, although he’s going to deliver good yardage totals as the more complete back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Edmonds, assuming he is activated and does play, can be slotted into a flex role easily for this game. There’s a lot of shootout potential here, so Edmonds is worth playing Monday.