Best DFS lineup strategy for Bears-Packers on Sunday night

Sunday Night Football brings a matchup between rivals from the dawn of football itself, as the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears. This iteration of this long fought rivalry is firmly in the Packers court, as they are favored by 11.5 points. The Packers set atop the NFC North with a 9-3 while the Bears are in third at 4-8.

Captain’s Chair

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers — $10,800

Of course Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are the two highest upside players in this game, but Valdes-Scantling gets a great matchup this week, as the Bears are weak against the deep pass and MVS has been playing well of late, catching eight passes for 173 yards and a touchdown over the last two games.

David Montgomery, RB, Bears — $15,00)

Montgomery is the engine of this Bears offense and if anyone is going to have a big game, it’s him. If the Bears have any chance in this game, it’s on the ground with him and Justin Fields. The Packers rank 27th in DVOA against the run, while ranking 10th against the pass.

Value Plays

A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers — $4,400

I don’t quite understand the low number here, as Dillon isn’t going to lose all his work with Aaron Jones back. Jones is always the upside play between the two, but if this 11.5 spread is anywhere close to accurate, we’ll see plenty of Dillon.

Jakeem Grant, WR, Bears — $2,800

Grant was a short route player last week and accumulated five receptions and a touchdown. Allen Robinson will be back this week, but he’ll likely have safety help against him all game while Grant could be a nice safety valve if he can build off last week.