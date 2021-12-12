Derrick Henry injury: Return could be as soon as Week 18

The Tennessee Titans have struggled in recent weeks without injured running back Derrick Henry. They won their first two games after he was lost to a broken foot, but have since lost two straight to Houston and New England as their offense has struggled to find an identity.

However, Henry’s rehab is going well and he could make it back to the team as soon as Week 18, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. There is no “firm timetable,” but Rapoport is hearing Henry is in line for a playoff return and Week 18 is in play “if the Titans face a win-and-in situation.”

The Titans currently hold a game and a half lead on the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have a Week 14 bye while the Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Tennessee can handle their business, they will secure a two-game lead heading into the final four games. The Titans swept their head-to-head series with the Colts, so that effectively would be a three-game lead with four to go.