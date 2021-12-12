Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 14 SNF matchup: Bears vs. Packers

To wrap-up the night in the NFL, we have an ole fashioned NFC North matchup in primetime between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears (4-8) have lost four out of their last five games, which includes a 33-22 defeat by the Arizona Cardinals last week. The Packers (9-3) are still undefeated at historic Lambeau Field (5-0) this season after they beat the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 in Week 13. Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Packers, Week 14 SNF betting splits

Betting the spread: The Packers are 11.5-point favorites. 84% of the handle and 69% of bets are being placed on the Packers to cover.

Is the public right? The last time these two teams played each other earlier this season, the Bears were only 5.5-point underdogs. They proceeded to lose 24-14 at home, which became the infamous Aaron Rodgers’ I own you game. The Bears are not in great shape, losing two of their last three road games. Chicago is 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games and 0-5 ATS in their last five games against the Packers.

The Packers have played phenomenal football at the frozen tundra this season, scoring 27.8 points per game and defeating opponents by 13.4 points per game. Green Bay is 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games, which is incredible and 6-2 ATS when they are the home favorites.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 42.5. 71% of the handle and 62% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Despite the public loving the over, the point total has gone under in four of the Bears’ last five road games. Meanwhile for Green Bay, the point total has gone under in seven of their last nine games. This coincides with both teams having a 4-8 record when it comes to the over. The best option here is to fade the public.

Betting the moneyline: The Packers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -650. Moneyline odds for the Bears are at +460. 94% of the handle and 95% of bets are being placed on the Packers to win.

Is the public right? The Bears will be going with rookie quarterback Justin Fields after Andy Dalton went down with an injury. Chicago is just playing out the string this point and their defense has not been very good to put it nicely. The Packers should be able to get the win comfortably at home on primetime with Rodgers leading the way.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.