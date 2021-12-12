How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 14

The NFL is in the final week of byes. Once Week 14 wraps, all 32 teams will be playing each of the remaining four weeks. There will be some key inter-divisional matchups, but divisional play will make up the bulk of the final month of the season.

Week 14 opened with an inter-conference matchup of wild card contenders. The Vikings beat the Steelers to improve to 6-7 and hang around the top of the “outside looking in” group of contenders. The Steelers are a game back, but that tie could cost them in the end.

The 1 p.m. slate of games are wrapping up and it wouldn’t be a December Sunday without the playoff picture getting shaken up. The Browns beat the Ravens handily, in part because Lamar Jackson left the game with an ankle injury. If the Bengals beat the 49ers, we’ll have a tie atop the standings and the Browns will be a game back.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs thumped the Raiders and they’ll now await the Chargers 4:05 p.m. result to see if they hold serve or add a game. The other big win saw the Titans handle the Jaguars and move into a two game lead over the bye week Colts.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like Sunday after with the late slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football left to close out Week 14.

AFC playoff picture

1. New England Patriots, 9-4

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 9-4

3. Tennessee Titans, 9-4

4. Baltimore Ravens, 8-5

5. Los Angeles Chargers, 7-5

6. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-5

7. Buffalo Bills, 7-5

Outside looking in: Indianapolis Colts (7-6), Cleveland Browns (7-6), Pittsburgh Steelers, (6-6-1), Denver Broncos (6-6), Las Vegas Raiders (6-7), Miami Dolphins (6-7)

NFC playoff picture

1. Arizona Cardinals, 10-2

2. Green Bay Packers, 9-3

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9-3

4. Dallas Cowboys, 9-4

5. Los Angeles Rams, 8-4

6. San Francisco 49ers, 6-6

7. Washington Football Team, 6-7

Outside looking in: Minnesota Vikings (6-7), Philadelphia Eagles (6-7), Atlanta Falcons (6-7), New Orleans Saints (6-7), Carolina Panthers (5-8), Seattle Seahawks (5-8)