2022 NFL Draft order: Jaguars, Texans keep pace with Lions in early Week 14 loss

The battle for the No. 1 pick could come down to the wire. The Jaguars lost and now await the Lions results.

By David Fucillo
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL playoff picture is slowly coming into focus, but we’re also seeing some drama in the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions came into Week 14 with the top spot and will look to maintain it when they face the Broncos. OK, maybe they won’t be looking to lose, but the top spot holds a little more value than sliding down the draft board.

The Jaguars and Texans have “handled their business” this week, losing to the Titans and Seahawks, respectively. Both are the first teams officially eliminated from playoff contention and sit in spots two and three. Houston has the edge due to the strength of schedule tiebreaker. The Lions will join them in the eliminated group if they lose to the Broncos on Sunday.

Here’s the draft order for the 18 non-playoff teams. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list throughout the day as results come in.

  1. Detroit Lions, 1-10-1, .535
  2. Houston Texans, 2-11, .505
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-11, .507
  4. New York Jets, 3-10, .505
  5. Chicago Bears (to Giants), 4-8, .519
  6. New York Giants, 4-8, .528
  7. Seattle Seahawks (to Jets), 5-8, .507
  8. Carolina Panthers, 5-8, .509
  9. Atlanta Falcons, 6-7, .462
  10. Miami Dolphins (to Eagles), 6-7, .470
  11. Philadelphia Eagles, 6-7, .479
  12. Minnesota Vikings, 6-7, .510
  13. New Orleans Saints, 6-7, .523
  14. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-7, .535
  15. Denver Broncos, 6-6, .481
  16. Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-6-1, .533
  17. Indianapolis Colts (to Eagles), 7-6, .477
  18. Cleveland Browns, 7-6, .528

