The Detroit Lions are without both D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, which has moved them to bring up Craig Reynolds. Trying to decipher how this backfield will work out is tough, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter mentioned on air that he was starting Reynolds this week in fantasy football. Reynolds played well in preseason and has a chance to win work throughout the day, but in a tough matchup.
Lions RB Craig Reynolds might see fantasy football value in Week 14
The Lions are down to backups at RB for this week? Who is Adam Schefter starting?