Opening Week 15 Washington vs. Eagles odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Washington couldn’t get past some ugly football and some banged-up players. They ended up taking the 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and they now sit three games back of them in the NFC East. The Eagles are coming out of their bye week tied with Washington being three games back of Dallas in the division. Philly had built up some decent momentum with a 33-18 win over the New York Jets before the off week so we will see how they can respond coming out of the break.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Washington-Eagles Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Eagles -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -160, Washington +140

Opening point spread: Eagles -2.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: PHI -3

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin could be dealing with a concussion this week so keep an eye on his practice progress throughout the week. Washington just didn’t have a good performance all around as they had fumble troubles and couldn’t really get much going. They benefitted from the Cowboys not taking advantage of the opportunities presented to them. The story around the Eagles will be who is going to be under center. Whether it be Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew I think the Eagles come away with a win and the cover. These teams play twice over the next three weeks.

