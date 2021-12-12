Opening Week 15 Jets vs. Dolphins odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jets fans rejoice, your team clinched! The Jets were one of the first teams to clinch elimination from playoff contention as they lost 30-9 to the New Orleans Saints. The Dolphins are hoping that their bye week came at a time they needed to get healthy and doesn’t take them off the momentum they had accumulated. Prior to the week off, Miami had won five games in a row. The Jets sit last in the AFC East while the Dolphins are third and are three games back of the New England Patriots.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Jets-Dolphins Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Dolphins -8

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -380, Jets +290

Opening point spread: Dolphins -7

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: MIA -8

The Jets have some brutal injuries on offense and that already limits their already low ceiling. The Dolphins have to come out swinging and need to ensure that they haven’t lost the momentum they had before the bye week. These teams met in Week 11 and the Dolphins came away with a 24-17 win. I think the Dolphins see a similar result and are able to come out of their bye week with another win which sets them up to finish their season strong and try to make the playoffs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.