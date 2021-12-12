Opening Week 15 Titans vs. Steelers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Titans are coming off a bye week...oh wait...no they just shut out the Jacksonville Jaguars so it just seems like they were off. They hold a two-game lead in the AFC South. The Steelers lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, as it was too little too late as they couldn't come back from an early 29-0 deficit. The Steelers are holding down last place in the AFC North.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Titans-Steelers Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Titans -140, Steelers +120

Opening point spread: Titans -2.5

Opening point total: 43

Early pick: TEN -2.5

The Steelers just gave up 205 rushing yards to Dalvin Cook. Even if the Titans have to deploy some three-headed rushing attack it seems like they are going to be successful against the Steel City Swiss Cheese defense. The Steelers have a lot of internal problems as a team, but they spot teams with too many points to begin games. The Titans are hopeful AJ Brown returns for the game, but even if he doesn’t it’s just too hard to put faith into the Steelers right now.

